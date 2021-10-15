Girlfriend desperate to find whoever's punch ultimately killed 22-year-old Cody Dahlquist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lindsay McIntyre says she never pictured her life like this.

Sept. 22, 2021, her boyfriend Cody Dahlquist died. He was just 22 years old.

Cody had been in the hospital with a brain bleed since Sept. 5.

“The next thing I know, I wake up in the morning and he’s not here,” Lindsay said.

Cody was punched just before 2 in the morning in downtown Grand Rapids, near Fulton and Monroe Avenue. Cody and Lindsay had gone out to celebrate a friend's birthday the night of Sept. 4. It would be their last night out together.

Lindsay left The BOB early that night because she had to work the next day. Cody stayed out with their friends.

“Which is something I never do, ever. I never ever leave him. So it’s really frustrating,” Lindsay said.

To make matters worse, whoever hit Cody is still out there. Police are investigating, but Lindsay says for some reason no cameras in that area captured what happened to Cody.

“I don’t understand why people don’t care. This person definitely doesn’t care. And they need to be caught. Because then it’s at least one less person doing this stuff,” Lindsay McIntyre said.

Lindsay says she's desperate for answers. All she knows is whoever called the ambulance that took Cody to the hospital says he was hit, and that the person who hit him ran away down an alley. The most frustrating part, she says, is she feels like she's alone in her quest for justice.

“You don’t kill someone and run away like a coward,” Lindsay said.

