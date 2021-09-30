Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Grand Rapids police investigating after downtown assault victim dies in hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Lindsay McIntyre
IMG_1409.jpeg
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 13:24:24-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a homicide from earlier this month.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 5 to Monroe Ave. NW and W. Fulton St., according to a news release Thursday.

They found an unresponsive man who had just been assaulted and regained consciousness, police said.

He had “apparent injuries” from the incident.

The victim, 22-year-old Cody Lee Dahlquist of Coloma, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

IMG_1409.jpeg

He died at the hospital on Sept. 22.

Officers at the scene conducted a preliminary investigation before the case was assigned to detectives for follow-up.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and classified the death as homicide by craniocerebral trauma.

Police think the assault happened outside near 20 Monroe Live and the AC Hotel.

Detectives with GRPD’s Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month