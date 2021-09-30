Grand Rapids police investigating after downtown assault victim dies in hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a homicide from earlier this month.

Officers responded about 1:15 a.m. Sept. 5 to Monroe Ave. NW and W. Fulton St., according to a news release Thursday.

They found an unresponsive man who had just been assaulted and regained consciousness, police said.

He had “apparent injuries” from the incident.

The victim, 22-year-old Cody Lee Dahlquist of Coloma, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

He died at the hospital on Sept. 22.

Officers at the scene conducted a preliminary investigation before the case was assigned to detectives for follow-up.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and classified the death as homicide by craniocerebral trauma.

Police think the assault happened outside near 20 Monroe Live and the AC Hotel.

Detectives with GRPD’s Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact investigators directly at 616-456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.