Police: Man surrenders after occupying vacant NW Grand Rapids property

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police responded to a a barricaded man in northwest Grand Rapids Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Pine Avenue and Chatham Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told the property owner had reason to believe a squatter occupied a vacant building in the area.

GRPD says the man barricaded himself on the building’s second floor when officers showed up.

Negotiators persuaded the man to turn himself over to police without further incident, authorities explain.

