Police investigate break-in at Metro Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a break-in at Metro Grand Rapids, the downtown nightclub on Division.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the break-in resulted in damage to the club's front door.

While police say the investigation is in its early stages, they're "confident" the break-in is not related to the deadly shooting that happened there over the weekend.

Jontell White was shot outside Metro Nightclub on South Division Ave early Saturday morning. White, who just turned 30 years old this past September, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The memorial for the White is still on the sidewalk outside of the club.

