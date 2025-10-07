Police identify teen killed in Grand Rapids shooting at memorial gathering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed during a memorial gathering over the weekend.

Niles Murray died Saturday night after being shot in the area of Umatilla and Madison, where people had gathered to celebrate what would have been Amillier Penn's birthday. Penn was a 15-year-old who was gunned down in the same location last summer.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 News he believes this was not a coincidence.

"A group of young men likely targeted the gathering," Winstrom said.

At least 70 shots were fired during the incident. Multiple vehicles were hit along with Murray, who died from his injuries at the scene.

Winstrom said his department is working around the clock to find those responsible, but no one is in custody at this time.

