Deadly shooting at teen's memorial gathering claims life of 17-year-old in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night at a memorial gathering for Amillier Penn, a 15-year-old who was gunned down in Grand Rapids in June 2024. The shooting happened on what would have been Penn's birthday.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom said the timing and location of the shooting was not a coincidence. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Umatilla near Madison, where people had gathered to celebrate Penn's birthday.

"At least 70 shots rang out in an exchange of gunfire," Winstrom said. "Very unlikely it was a coincidence and likely because people were out there celebrating Milli’s birthday."

The police chief said group of young men on foot likely targeted the gathering because of its association with the memorial celebration. Multiple vehicles were hit during the shooting, and several people felt they were in danger.

The 17-year-old victim died from his injuries at the scene. Grand Rapids police marked bullet holes that pierced a picture of Penn and the fence surrounding the memorial.

Winstrom said his department is working around the clock to find those responsible, but no one is currently in custody.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

