Grand Rapids Police investigating deadly shooting on city's southeast side

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking for tips after a man was shot and killed on the city's southeast side.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Umatilla Street SE, near Madison Avenue.

Officers reportedly heard the sound of gunfire and began searching the area. They eventually found the victim, who died from his injuries at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this point.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube