Police identify NE Grand Rapids overdose victim, death ruled a homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified the victim in a northeast Grand Rapids overdose earlier this week.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning near College Avenue and Cedar Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We’re told officers responded to reports of a head injury when a man was located with a stab wound.

Police say two suspected overdose victims, a man and woman, were found nearby. The woman, 53-year-old Yushonda Noble, died on scene. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The stabbing victim and male overdose victim are currently stable, according to GRPD.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are urged to connect with police at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

