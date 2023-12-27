Two hospitalized, one dead in separate early-morning incidents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Officers found 2 victims of overdose while responding to an assault early Wednesday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., 911 dispatchers got a call about someone with a head injury on College Ave NE near Cedar St. The victim there turned out to have been stabbed but was alive and stable.

First responders took the man to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody soon after.

It was during the stabbing investigation that officers found the overdose victims. Despite their efforts, one of the victims died at the scene, the other was stabilized and taken to the hospital for further treatment.