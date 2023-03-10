Police identify man killed in shooting near Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in a busy Grand Rapids neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 39-year-old Laeveil Walker was shot and killed on South Division and Fair Street, near My Place Bar, early in the morning.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 that officers were out on patrol around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, when they heard rapid gunfire come from that area.

When they arrived, officers found Walker and another man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene. Winstrom says the other man is expected to survive.

“I actually responded myself. I got there probably about 45 minutes later and I was struck by the size of the crime scene. I want to say that there were evidence markers over about a block period,” Chief Winstrom said in an interview at headquarters. “There were well over 50 shell casings, which when I pulled into my parking spot this morning after going home and getting some sleep and coming back to work, our evidence [team] was going out there for a second shot.”

Chief Winstrom said there might have been 100 shell casings on the ground, which caught his attention.

He added that, even though the investigation is in its preliminary stages, he believes that due to the large number of casings, it could mean that there were “multiple weapons and multiple shooters” or that an automatic gun was used.

A suspect description has not yet been made available.

The shooting remains under investigation.

