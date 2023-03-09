Watch Now
1 killed, 1 hurt after shooting in busy neighborhood

Brennan Prill
Posted at 4:40 AM, Mar 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-09 04:40:39-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting in a busy Grand Rapids neighborhood left one person dead, another seriously hurt.

Police tell FOX 17 they heard several shots just after 12:15 this morning. They found one person unresponsive near Division and Fair St SE and learned of another victim who went to the hospital on their own.

Despite life-saving measures, the person at the scene died soon after. The person at the hospital suffered 'several' gun shot wounds according to GRPD. Their condition is still unknown.

A usable description of the suspect is not available yet, though Grand Rapids Police say they'll update us as soon as they can.

