Police ID body found in Plaster Creek as missing Grand Rapids man

Posted at 1:25 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 13:25:46-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police have identified the body found in Plaster Creek last week as that of a missing GR man.

Paolo Charles Crittenden, 43, was reported missing Jan. 27 after leaving the scene of a crash near US-131 and Burton Street SW, according to a news release Tuesday.

The Kent County Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and investigators have spoken with Crittenden’s family.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are still waiting for the results of the autopsy.

Anyone with information may contact GRPD Detective Gregg Arsenault at 616-456-3324 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

