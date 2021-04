GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police opened an investigation after a body was found Wednesday afternoon near Plaster Creek.

Detectives say the body is in a state of decomposition. It was found around 12:20 p.m near Cutler Street and McKee Avenue, just southwest of the Burton Street and US-131 interchange.

The Major Case Team and Forensic Services are handling the investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube