Police: Driver runs after crashing vehicle into two Grand Rapids homes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for the driver involved in a crash Tuesday morning the left two homes damaged.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Butterworth Street and Lane Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Hours later, the vehicle was still parked against one of the buildings, with the neighboring home scarred with damage from the crash. A FOX 17 camera captured the porch roof of the home collapsed from the damage.

WXMI/Jim Sutton Two homes on Butterworth Street near Lane Avenue in Grand Rapids sit damaged after a vehicle slammed into them on June 30, 2026.

A witness told police the driver of the car ran from the scene before officers arrived, per investigators.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

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