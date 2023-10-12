Police arrest suspect in fatal Grand Rapids stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing death in Grand Rapids earlier this month.

Larone Crenshaw, 53, was stabbed Oct. 1 near Division Avenue and Sutton Street, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

Crenshaw was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

We’re told the suspect, 56-year-old Greggory Harris, was arrested and charged with open murder. He is presently lodged at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

“Our Major Case Team detectives work tirelessly to bring justice for every murder victim in our city,” says Chief Eric Winstrom. “I hope this arrest brings some measure of comfort to Larone’s family and friends.”

