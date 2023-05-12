Pine Rest warns public of 3rd-party organizations posing as affiliates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids mental health service is warning the public of individuals falsely claiming to be affiliates of theirs.

Pine Rest says there have been reports of third-party organizations who employ “carefully crafted” wording to suggest they are related to Pine Rest, and tend to appear close to the top of search results.

We're told those who try to seek help from the alleged fraudsters are frequently and incorrectly told no services are available on the local level and are sometimes instructed to seek care out of state.

“This threat is particularly alarm not only because it redirects those we serve … but more importantly, because it preys upon the vulnerability of community members and their loved ones who are in need of care and resources,” Pine Rest wrote in a statement.

Pine Rest says they are working with authorities to investigate those responsible.

Find Pine Rest’s contact information on their website.

Help is also available at 616-455-5000 or 800-678-5500. The number for outpatient services is 866-852-4001.

