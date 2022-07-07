GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $8,687,870 in federal funding to the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The money will go toward installing new passenger boarding bridges.

"This Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding will support 8 new passenger boarding bridges in 2023 to further enhance the guest experience and provide growth opportunities for airline service in West Michigan for years to come, " said Torrance Richardson, President & CEO of Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority.

It's part of the Airport Terminal Program. It's one of three aviation programs created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. It provides $1 billion annually for 5 years for Airport Terminal Grants.

