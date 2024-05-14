Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Person shot in vehicle on US-131 in Grand Rapids

MSP 01282024
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 01282024
Posted at 8:21 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 09:03:56-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 was shut down for just under an hour Tuesday morning following a shooting between two vehicles on the expressway.

Michigan State Police says the vehicles were on US-131 southbound near Burton Street around 3 a.m. on May 14. Investigators say a person in one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle. A person inside the targeted vehicle was hit by at least one bullet. They are expected to survive.

That stretch of US-131 remains part of an extensive construction zone in that area, with the southbound lanes closed at Burton.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Grand Rapids post for Michigan State Police at (616) 866-4411.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book