Person shot in vehicle on US-131 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — US-131 was shut down for just under an hour Tuesday morning following a shooting between two vehicles on the expressway.

Michigan State Police says the vehicles were on US-131 southbound near Burton Street around 3 a.m. on May 14. Investigators say a person in one of the vehicles fired at the other vehicle. A person inside the targeted vehicle was hit by at least one bullet. They are expected to survive.

That stretch of US-131 remains part of an extensive construction zone in that area, with the southbound lanes closed at Burton.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information on the situation is asked to contact the Grand Rapids post for Michigan State Police at (616) 866-4411.

MSP Grand Rapids post is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 3 AM this morning on S/B US-131 near Burton. Preliminary reports indicate one moving vehicle was shot at by another moving vehicle. One person was struck but their injuries are not life-threatening.… pic.twitter.com/8vijyvKPTF — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 14, 2024

