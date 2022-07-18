'People were scattering': Witness recounts moments after downtown GR shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witnesses say people ran for their lives after shots were fired in downtown Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Four people were injured according to police. A suspect is not in custody.

“People were scattering, people were running into the building [and] just dropping to the ground,” said one man, who asked not to be identified over concerns related to his safety. “I ducked under a table.”

The man, who lives in Grand Rapids, went to the Grand Woods Lounge to meet a friend. He said there were no prior warnings that something may happen.

The Woods released a statement and said none of its employees or patrons were among those injured.

“It was, for the most part, a good time,” said the man. “I didn’t notice anything that looked like somebody had bad intentions or there was going to be bad blood.”

He added while the incident will not stop him from going out in downtown Grand Rapids in the future, he will be more selective.

“I will be choosy about which parts of downtown I’m going to go to… be a little cautious,” said the man.