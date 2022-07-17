Watch Now
Mass shooting in downtown Grand Rapids; 4 shot, suspect on the run

FOX 17
Posted at 3:22 AM, Jul 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-17 04:29:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are on the scene of a mass shooting in downtown Grand Rapids. The chief says four people suffered gunshot wounds.

It happened a little before 2 a.m. near the ‘Grand Woods Lounge’ at Cesar E. Chavez Ave. and Oakes St. SW.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says four people were shot. Three are males. One is a female. One is in critical condition.

Multiple roads in the area are blocked off.

A FOX 17 crew sees a vehicle with two bullet holes. An Uber driver was waiting to pick someone up when then vehicle was hit.

The driver says a fight broke out just outside the Grand Woods Lounge. He said within minutes, shots came from across the street and "bullets were flying everywhere."

Grand Rapids Police and Michigan State Police troopers are working the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and tune in for live reports on FOX 17 Morning News starting at 5 a.m.

