GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids neighbors came together Sunday night to honor the three lives lost in what family called a senseless act of violence.

WATCH: 'Our community is grieving': Grand Rapids neighbors honor family killed in triple homicide

'Our community is grieving': Grand Rapids neighbors honor family killed in triple homicide

Cameron Kilpatrick, 15, Michael Kilpatrick, 13, and their mother Jacqueline Neill were killed January 27 at their home on Worden Street.

Charles Broomfield, who's said to be Neill's fiancé, per court filings, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder along with the use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

"When tragedies happen, part of the thing you have to do is you have to grieve. And I think our community is grieving right now," Grand Rapids Mayor David LaGrand said at Sunday's candlelight vigil. "We have to build a community where we love each other and support each other before things like this happen, as well as after, so we can try to prevent them."

Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack encouraged neighbors to provide ongoing support to the family.

"I'm just asking everybody in the greater Grand Rapids area that have any help and support you can give to this family, please do," Womack said.

Family members spoke at Sunday's vigil, sharing help is available for those suffering from domestic violence.

"This past week has been incredibly hard as we process everything that's happened," a family member said. "We're going to do our best to begin patching up the holes that they left, that were left behind."

The vigil concluded with a prayer for the family, and for the community, in the days ahead.

Broomfield remains in custody until his next court hearing on February 10.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube