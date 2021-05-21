One dead in wrong-way driver head-on crash on US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Southbound US-131 was closed at Ann Street during the early part of the Friday commute due to a wrong-way crash that left a woman dead.

The crash took place around 2:40 a.m. when an SUV traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of US-131 hit a car head-on at Ann Street, reported the Michigan State Police. One of the vehicles ended up on its side, said FOX 17 staff who saw the crash.

A 59-year-old woman from Wyoming was pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old man in the SUV was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

MSP noted that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.