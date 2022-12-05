Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!

Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West.

Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed the No. 14 spot.

“The national recognition for these two facilities highlights the state-of-the-art comprehensive care and services provided to our patients and residents and the dedication of our staff who work to treat them like family,” says Continuing Care President & Rehabilitation Services Vice President Karen Pakkala. “I am proud to work with such tremendous colleagues who work to enrich the lives of every resident they touch.”

We’re told Newsweek drew its conclusions based on the following criteria:

Performance data from staffing, health inspections and quality measures.

Surveyed assessments collected from caregivers.

COVID-19 response.

Accreditations.

Corewell Health says the following services are available at all of their locations:

Continued care from hospitalization to rehabilitation.

Therapy and medical coverage all days of the week.

Private and semi-private rooms.

ADL apartments, ADL kitchens and therapy gyms.

Animal therapy.

Garden areas.

Recreational therapy.

Personalized interventions seven days a week.

Cosmetic services.

Various groups, movies, programs, zoo trips and other activities.

Visit the health system’s website for more information.

