Corewell Health provides informational classes for pre-natal, post-pregnancy, and beyond

When it comes to pre-natal and post-pregnancy care, support and education are key in not only helping new moms but also assisting new dads and family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Being armed with good information and quality support from healthcare providers can help prevent unexpected complications and situations that often arise during and after pregnancy.

Corewell Health, formerly known as Spectrum Health, offers numerous resources for new parents to gather information, including a new emotional well-being class series for those experiencing or being impacted by pregnancy. Jennie Mulder, a prenatal educator at Corewell Health, shares why these classes can be extremely helpful to new parents.

Pregnancy education, both pre and post-natal, is important for new mothers to know because it makes the transition of having a baby smoother; the more they know, the more they know

what is and isn't normal so they can go through a pregnancy with confidence.

In preparation for the physical and the emotional strain having a baby will bring, Corewell Health offers many supportive and educational classes –like preparation for childbirth for both parents, a Dads on Deck Class that explores the fatherhood experience, Breastfeeding support groups several times a week, Infant care and CPR classes, and many others.

There is also a new Emotional Wellbeing series, which offers six different virtual classes:

Having a Baby is so emotional. What is normal and what is not? When do I know if I need to get help? – Explain with 1-2 sentences

Supporting the One you Love

Nurturing your relationships with your significant other, the baby, older children

Step by Step plan for self-care

Developing an emotional wellness plan

Understanding the Emotional Impact of Covid 19 to Parenti

Classes are virtual and meet twice a week for six weeks. Each class costs $10.

For more information or to sign up for a class, visit spectrumhealth.org/healthiercommunities or call (616) 391-5000 and choose Option 1.

