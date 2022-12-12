Gerald R. Ford Int'l Airport to add flight to New York

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Flight service to New York will be added to Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) this spring.

The Grand Rapids airport says American Airlines is adding a flight to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on May 5.

“We are thrilled to have American Airlines expand their network with the addition of an eighth destination,” says GRR CEO Tory Richardson. “This service will expand access to the Northeast market, connecting our business and leisure travelers to a larger hub, while making it easier to fly close to home.”

We’re told the route is offered by one other carrier.

GRR says tickets are now available for purchase on American Airlines’ website and their app.

