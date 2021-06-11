New waffle, coffee restaurant opening in downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Social Misfits, a new waffles, cocktails and coffee concept is coming to the Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids in the city’s downtown.

The location will be the first for the new concept created by Spencer Raymond, according to a news release Friday.

Raymond created the concept with an “anytime refuge and safe space to anyone who may have ever felt a little out of step with the world” top of mind.

While the menu will be the main focus of the new concept, they’ll also feature unique merchandise, a full events schedule and rotating menu items to ensure there’s always something new to see, taste or experience.

“We couldn’t imagine a better city or high profile building to serve as the first location for Social Misfits than the Residence Inn, being steps away from the city’s premier entertainment venues,” Raymond said.

Social Misfits is the second ground floor-level restaurant announced for the building, the first being Wahlburgers.

“We were searching for a unique coffee/cocktails concept that would allow the ground floor space to be activated from morning to evening, and Social Misfits accomplishes that goal perfectly,” said Roger Hinman, CEO of The Hinman Company. “Social Misfits’ presence in downtown Grand Rapids will enhance and complement the strong food and handcrafted beverage scene in the city and will be a great foodie destination for all residents and visitors to the area.”

The 2,728-square-foot space will be at street level, with outdoor seating near the intersection of Fulton and Louis streets.

Customers will be able to choose from savory and sweet scratch-made waffles, locally sourced Michigan maple syrups, craft cocktails and hand-crafted coffee from The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company.

The menu will also be available as a room service option for guests staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as for catering events.