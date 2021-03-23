Wahlburgers restaurant coming to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is about to get its first Wahlburgers location.

The restaurant is coming to downtown Grand Rapids later this summer at 10 Ionia Avenue NW, according to a news release Tuesday.

It’ll be part of the recently opened Residence Inn by Marriott Grand Rapids Downtown.

The new Grand Rapids location will bring the total number of Wahlburgers locations to 54, and the third location in Michigan.

“We are excited to announce the first of two retail tenants for our newly opened 10 Ionia building, and to bring a new dining experience to downtown,” said Roger Hinman, CEO of The Hinman Company. “Wahlburgers’ presence in the Grand Rapids Arena District will enhance and complement the strong food scene in the city and will be a great destination for all residents and visitors to the area.”

The 3,527-square-foot Wahlburgers will be located at street level, with outdoor seating along Ionia Avenue NW.

Signature burgers, made-from-scratch recipes, homestyle sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options and a full bar including specialty drinks will be on offer.

The menu will also be available as a room service option for guests staying at the Residence Inn by Marriott, as well as for catering events.