New Grand Rapids police chief to be sworn in March 7

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids’ new police chief will take the oath of office on Monday, March 7.

The city of Grand Rapids says Chief Eric Winstrom will be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. We’re told the event will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

Winstrom was selected as the city’s next police chief on Feb. 1.

“The City is fortunate to have someone as qualified and talented as Eric Winstrom on board as our police chief,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “I look forward to working with him to continue to advance policing and to continue our journey to strengthen trust between the community and our police department.”

We’re told Winstrom served with the Chicago Police Department for more than 20 years across a variety of positions and led the department’s investigation unit on child sex crimes.

