Grand Rapids names Eric Winstrom as next Chief of Police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan's largest city has a new Police Chief. Grand Rapids City Manager Mark Washington announced Eric Winstrom as the next Chief on Tuesday.

Winstrom previously worked with the Chicago Police Department as a commander.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Winstrom asked a Chicago-area ADA for a "favor" when charges were not issued for a suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl. The prosecutor claimed there was insufficient evidence, the Sun-Times reports.

The Chicago Police Department stood by Winstrom, saying they are simply seeking justice for the girl's family.

Winstrom has been with Chicago PD for more than 20 years. Some of his notable accomplishments include handing Black Lives Matter protests in 2014, where he says in his cover letter they allowed the community to express their first-amendment rights without using force.

Winstrom was called back to the command position from a different role in 2020 to help the department handle civil unrest after the murder of George Floyd. He says he worked dusk till dawn to restore order to the city.

