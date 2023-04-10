Dr. Brad Brown selected as next Grand Rapids Fire Chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Brad Brown has been selected as the Grand Rapids Fire Department’s (GRFD) next fire chief. He will begin serving in his new position on May 1.

Dr. Brown is currently the deputy chief of support services for the GRFD. His career in fire service began in Greensboro, North Carolina. For the past 20 years, Dr. Brown has served in various capacities in the GRFD. His different roles include firefighter, acting equipment operator, acting officer, lieutenant-planning, captain-planning, assistant chief-administration, as well as filling in as acting fire chief.

Dr. Brown is also a peer assessor for the Center of Public Safety Excellence. He is also an instructor for Eastern Michigan University’s school of staff and command, where he instructs on strategic planning, financial management, and problem solving.

Dr. Brown has an associate degree in fire protection technology from Guilford Technical Community College and an associate degree in fire prevention and investigation from Delta College. He has also earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a major in fire service management from Northwood University, a master’s degree in executive fire leadership from Grand Canyon University, and a doctorate in education from Cornerstone University in organizational leadership and development.

Dr. Brown will succeed retiring GRFD Fire Chief John Lehman. Lehman has been the fire chief since 2016.

“After an extensive recruitment and assessment process that included broad stakeholder feedback, I am pleased to appoint Deputy Chief Brad Brown as the next chief of the Grand Rapids Fire Department,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “He will build upon the great foundation laid under Chief Lehman’s extraordinary leadership. He cares deeply for our residents, this organization, his fellow firefighters and the department. I’m confident that he will continue to elevate the quality of life for Grand Rapidians and ensure they have a world-class fire department.”

“I want to thank City Manager Washington and my fellow firefighters for the confidence that they have shown in me,” said Dr. Brown. “I think we have it dialed in pretty good here in Grand Rapids thanks to Chief Lehman’s leadership, and I’m looking forward to keeping that work going in the future. By managing our assets and being proactive, I really think that we’re setting Grand Rapids up for the future, and I’m really excited to continue serving the residents of this great city.”

