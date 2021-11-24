AG Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — As families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and other traditions to welcome in the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a holiday consumer protection campaign focused on ways to protect your information if you’ll be hitting stores in-person or online over the weekend.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through mid-December, the attorney general’s website will focus on educating consumers on the numerous tactics used to cheat them out of their funds during the holidays, according to a news release.

“The holidays fly by every single year,” Nessel said. “And while everyone is focused on celebrating their traditions and checking off those gift lists, it’s imperative we all keep in mind ways to protect our personal and bank information from bad actors.”

Nessel kicked off her campaign ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday by reissuing three consumer alerts.

The first focuses on ways to keep credit card accounts safe from those who’d like to get their hands on your information and money.

Those tips include creating a strong password and PIN that is unique to only that specific credit card, as well as keeping the information private and shredding documents like statements before they go in the trash.

Nessel also reissued her online shopping and wise charitable giving consumer alerts.