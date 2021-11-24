AG Nessel launches holiday consumer protection campaign

LANSING, Mich. — As families prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and other traditions to welcome in the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching a holiday consumer protection campaign focused on ways to protect your information if you’ll be hitting stores in-person or online over the weekend.
Beginning Wednesday and continuing through mid-December, the attorney general’s website will focus on educating consumers on the numerous tactics used to cheat them out of their funds during the holidays, according to a news release.
“The holidays fly by every single year,” Nessel said. “And while everyone is focused on celebrating their traditions and checking off those gift lists, it’s imperative we all keep in mind ways to protect our personal and bank information from bad actors.”
Nessel kicked off her campaign ahead of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday by reissuing three consumer alerts.
The first focuses on ways to keep credit card accounts safe from those who’d like to get their hands on your information and money.
Those tips include creating a strong password and PIN that is unique to only that specific credit card, as well as keeping the information private and shredding documents like statements before they go in the trash.
Nessel also reissued her online shopping and wise charitable giving consumer alerts.
- Research the retailer. You’ll know the business and their existing inventory if you’re visiting a store, but on the web some businesses are fabricated by people who just want your credit card information or other personal details. Avoid online retailers if you cannot verify their listed physical locations and customer service phone numbers. Then, double-check any listed information is legitimate by putting them in an online search.
- Do an online image search of the product and any other images the seller has posted to see where the product is coming from, how much it really costs and who else is selling it.
- When making online purchases, pay with a credit card, which provide protections that allow you to dispute charges if an item is not delivered or is not as advertised.
- When donating this holiday season, consider reviewing the AG Charity Search Database to verify worthy causes.
- Those looking to shop local are encouraged to check out the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Support Local campaign, which provides resources online to help residents shop and eat local.