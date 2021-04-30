Nana's Run returns to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The eighth edition of Nana’s Run – a 5K run/walk that brings necessary clinical support and special equipment to local patients struggling with ALS – will take place Saturday with both in-person and virtual options.

After shifting to a virtual format last year, an in-person race will take place in downtown Grand Rapids, starting and ending near Rosa Parks Circle, a news release said Friday.

Safety measures include asking participants to wear masks and a rolling start featuring an open starting line, allowing each person to start at any point during a 30-minut window.

Nana’s Run will also feature a modified downtown course with wider paths to maintain social distancing.

Additional measures will be in place to limit crowds from gathering before and after the race.

Race organizers have been consulting with local authorities and health officials and say they’re complying with all safety precautions.

Nana’s Run has raised more than $2 million since its inception in 2014, including more than $200,000 in last year’s virtual format.

These funds support clinical care, research and programs and have helped local ALS patients access critical care close to home.

