Nana's Run 5K returns to raise funds and awareness for ALS

Grandmas always take a very special place in our hearts. When a local family was dealt with the devastating news that she had ALS, a deadly disease, a plan rapidly went into place to not only keep her memory alive but to help others for many years to come, struggling with the same thing.

Cassandra DeVos and Sydney DeVos Reames proudly co-chair Nana's Run. They created the event in memory of their grandmother, Char VanderLaan, also known as Nana, who passed away on March 7, 2014 after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Since Nana VanderLaan was diagnosed with ALS in October 2013, the DeVos granddaughters have made a commitment to raise awareness about the disease and to raise funds that will support patient and physician education, ALS patients and their families, and ongoing research within Michigan.

Athletes of all abilities, walkers, or runners are all welcome at the 5k race.

Nana's Run will take place on Saturday, May 1 with options to run in-person or virtual.

To register, visit nanasrun.com.