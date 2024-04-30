'More than a track': Why an East GR staple could be removed from the city

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dozens of daily users of the track at East Grand Rapids High School are now walking into the unknown. The space is planned to be used during the expansion of the high school, but some in the community are fighting to keep it right where they say it belongs.

“I typically use the track myself at 5:30 in the morning with a headlamp on in the dark in the middle of the winter," said Kara Vogel, who lives in the area and has three children in the school district. "I'm not the only one out here. There's three, four or five people at a time.”

That's one of the many reasons Vogel voted 'Yes' on the now-approved November 2023 bond to renovate 100,000 square feet of academic and athletic spaces at the high school, including reconstruction of the current six-lane track.

“All of the material that was on the bond website showed that the track was staying where it was," Vogel said. "The language in that — in the videos and the pamphlet — said that the track would receive updates, and there was no mention of it moving to another location."

The school district even admits, in a Potential Property Acquisition document, "reconstruction of the six-lane track was part of the original bond plan."

Vogel found out about the change through an email sent out to families of East Grand Rapids Public Schools on April 16.

In it, Superintendent Dr. Heidi Kattula mentioned how the Board of education agreed to move forward with the "process of purchasing a parcel of property that may provide additional opportunities as we start designing the future of the high school campus," which includes "relocating the current high school track to 1300 East Beltline.

“A lot of people do want it," Vogel said. "It's a shiny new track. It's very exciting. But, I also know that some people don't."

Vogel added, "I also wanted to raise awareness in the community that this was happening because only community members that have students — currently have children in the school — were notified.”

That's why Vogel created a petition to help spread the word to people like Earl Burhans, who uses the track almost every day but didn't know about its possible move until FOX 17 told him Tuesday morning.

“My first reaction was, 'Oh, no. Not again. Not another change to a beautiful city,'" Burhans said.

EGRPS said the "obvious solution" is to utilize the track and infield to speed up the construction process.

In a statement to FOX 17, Dr. Kattula said the track and field team would not be able to use the track anyway once construction begins, and a search for a temporary home is underway. However, permanently moving the program to a new site would allow for an expanded eight-lane track to host bigger competitions.

Here's that statement, in full:

"In regards to the potential property acquisition, the District is still reviewing the potential purchase and it is not concluded. If we are able to purchase the property, the District will explore all potential benefits the property may afford the students of East Grand Rapids Public Schools.

We are continuing to explore all possible options and configurations of the high school renovation and building addition that was part of the November 2023 Bond. At this time, no decision has been made regarding any movement of the track and field; however, we do know that our track and field teams will need to be displaced during the construction phases that occur on that site. As such, we are actively seeking solutions in order to provide our students with a track during that time period.

Again, in terms of moving the track, in the letter that was shared with EGRPS families on April 16, the District is looking at this potential land for possible track and field relocation as well as other co-curricular programs; however, no decisions have been made as we currently do not have possession of the land in question."

Burhans said, “As far as the East Grand Rapids track team, I would hate to see them move to another site. This is part of the community. We have the home field advantage here.”

If that move does happen, Dr. Kattula promised to keep a 120-yard practice field with a walking track at the current location.

She said they're still "a year away from determining the new high school design," but it's a process that now won't move forward without a fight.

“It's much more than a track," Burhans said. "It fits right into the community.”

Vogel said, “I think it's a loss for the running community, and just a risk for students forever. Once we take away a track this size, it's gonna be really hard to put back."

Vogel added anyone who feels the way she and Burhans feel should speak up at one of two meetings next week. There's a school board meeting on Monday, May 6 at 6 p.m., along with a City Commission meeting on the same day at the same time.

