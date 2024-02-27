More charges for man shot in altercation with GRPD

Nodin James Chervenka is now facing attempted murder and torture charges after charging Grand Rapids officers with a weapon during a threat investigation.

The 19-year-old was originally charged with felonious assault and resisting/opposing officers after an altercation with police that ended in a shooting in December 2023.

The incident can be seen in the body camera video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Assault, resisting charges filed against man shot in altercation with Grand Rapids police

Court documents and witness statements say he had an "edged weapon" and the officers were later cleared of wrongdoing by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office.

A Probable Cause Conference is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. with a preliminary hearing expected on March 5 in the 61st District Court.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.