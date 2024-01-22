Assault, resisting charges filed against man shot in altercation with Grand Rapids police

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nodin Chervenka, the man shot by officers during an altercation late last year, is now facing 1 charge of felonious assault and 2 charges of resisting/opposing officers for that incident.

According to Kent County Prosecutor, Chris Becker, charges followed a review of witness and officer statements, body- and dash-cam videos, and forensic evidence.

It happened near Union Ave and Innes St in Grand Rapids December 16, 2023. GRPD Captain Michael Maycroft told FOX 17 they were responding to reports of a person who turned out to be 19-year-old Chervenka harassing people in the area.

Grand Rapids Police Department

When they attempted to talk to him, he pulled out what was described as an "edged weapon" and charged at officers, who fired at him. Chervenka was then taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Both officers were on administrative leave, per protocol, but have been cleared by the prosecutor's office.

"I find no basis to charge either Grand Rapids police officer involved," Becker announced Monday. "Their actions on that day were justified by the circumstances in which they found themselves."

Chervenka faces up to four years and/or $2,000 for the assault charge and up to two years and/or $2,000 for each charge of resisting /opposing a police officer.

He has not been arraigned on these charges.