Officer-Involved shooting in Grand Rapids under investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An officer-involved shooting on Grand Rapids' northeast side is under investigation.

WXMI Grand Rapids Police block off Union Ave NE near Innes St where an officer-involved shooting occured.

According to Grand Rapids Police, the shooting happened Saturday morning near Union Ave and Innes St. Both the Grand Rapids Police Department and Michigan State Police are on scene investigating.

WXMI Grand Rapids Police block off Union Ave NE near Innes St where an officer-involved shooting occured.

The first details of the shooting were released on social media.

GRPD and MSP on site of an officer involved shooting near Union & Innes. Media staging @ Heritage Ref Congregation 540 Crescent, west side of the lot. — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) December 16, 2023

GRPD Captain Michael Maycroft told FOX 17 during a media briefing that officers were dispatched to the area of Union Ave and Lyon St for a call of trouble with a person. According to the caller, the person had been harassing people in the area for some time.

GRPD Officer-Involved shooting media briefing

The two officers who arrived found the 20-year-old man just north on Innes St. They say he was acting erratically.

When the two officers started talking with him the man pulled out what police describe as an "edged weapon." When asked if that weapon was a knife, Captain Maycroft only elaborated it was, "a cutting weapon."

Police say the man then charged at one of the officers. Both officers fired at the man, with multiple rounds striking him. The officers then provided medical aid to the man until he could be transported to the hospital.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the man is in the hospital undergoing surgery.

The two Grand Rapids police officers are on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. Captain Maycroft says that is standard procedure. Both officers have more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement, per Captain Maycroft.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting. Union Avenue north of Lyon Street is expected to remain closed for some time.

WXMI Scene of an officer-involved shooting near Union and Innes in Grand Rapids.

East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety assisted with the scene.

Captain Maycroft noted the shooting is unusual for the neighborhood. He says the usual complaint is for speeding vehicles.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest updates.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube