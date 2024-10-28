Mom killed in Grand Rapids triple shooting identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A mother killed in a shooting last week that also left two of her sons injured has been identified.

55-year-old Tracey Broyles died in the shooting on Thursday on Pastiche Drive just off Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids.

She and her two adults sons were shot before 7 p.m. on October 24. The two men were hospitalized, but expected to survive.

Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 neighbors reported an altercation took place nearby. He also says many shell casings were at the scene indicating more than one weapon may have been involved.

"I believe that these individuals were targeted, that they were known to the offender in this case," said Winstrom. "It sounds like when we do have the complete story, it'll be one that there's no reason it should have ended in gunfire, much less a murder and multiple people shot."

So far no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

