1 dead, 2 hurt in SE Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Pastiche Drive — northeast of 36th Street and Eastern Avenue — before 7 p.m., according to the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD).

We're told a woman was pronounced dead after officers arrived. The other two victims, both men, were hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube