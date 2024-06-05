Men killed in Grand Rapids weekend shootout identified

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The two men who died following a shootout last weekend in Grand Rapids have been identified.

Grand Rapids police says 28-year-old Jashaun Morgan and 31-year-old Eliot Flores were the two men killed in the shooting in a parking lot at the intersection at Cherry Street and Cesar E Chavez Avenue.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom told FOX 17 Morgan and Flores were two of three people who opened fire on each other around 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 2. The third person was shot in the leg, but is expected to recover.

“It seemed that these individuals knew each other. They knew each other very well. This was not a case of — it doesn’t appear to be a robbery or violence against strangers. This group of three, at least, all had some connection to one another," he explained.

It's unclear what the motive might be, but officers recovered three firearms from the scene — two handguns and "likely a rifle," according to Winstrom. One of the handguns was found in a vehicle.

The shootings happened in an entertainment area that includes the Tin Can bar and The Intersection venue.

