Two men killed, another hurt after shooting near downtown Grand Rapids bar

Posted at 5:14 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 05:28:36-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are dead and a third is hospitalized after a shooting in a downtown Grand Rapids entertainment district.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW.

Police say they found a man dead at the scene. Medics took a second man to the hospital where he later died. A third man showed up at the hospital and is being treated for injuries.

The shootings happened in an entertainment area that includes the Tin Can bar and the Intersection venue.

A FOX 17 crew witnessed detectives going in and out of the Tin Can bar around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The Grand Rapids Major Case is investigating. If you have information, contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or send tips anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

