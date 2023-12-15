Mel Trotter forced to turn people away due to limited resources, boost in demand

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries, along with other area service providers who help those experiencing homelessness, sent out a warning letter a few weeks ago of what's to come. The letter cautioned that there were not enough available beds to meet demand at the shelter.

Joshua Roach knows that to be true, all too well. The last couple of nights he says he has tried to find a bed to sleep in at Mel Trotter. Instead, he's left sleeping outside.

“I’ve been sleeping down by the river,” Roach, who is experiencing homelessness, said.

Roach has waited in line for a spot, only to be told there is none available.

“I would sit out here early in the morning. I would try to get a bed at 7 in the morning, standing in line, no one’s going in,” Roach said.

Roach says he thinks he knows why there's no space.

“From what I’ve heard, it’s a shortage of staff. For every staff member that’s down here, that equals fifty people that can have beds,” Roach said.

Mel Trotter's President, Adrienne Goodstal, confirms Roach's theory— saying staffing is an issue.

“Our number one priority is safety. We want to make sure we’re providing safe environments to our guests and to our staff. Again, think about this, it's one staff per 50 guests. We’re often working with guests that come with challenges. So, you know, when you think about you or I were working and had to oversee 50 individuals that have challenges, would we feel that we're in a safe environment? For us, it's that priority to make sure we're serving everyone, but that we're doing it in a safe way," Goodstal explained.

Goodstal says they never want to have to turn people away, but it's a sad reality of the situation, given there's been an increase in homelessness in Grand Rapids.

“It's gotten to a point where the shelter providers and the shelter services cannot meet that need alone. That’s where we find ourselves. We find ourselves in a challenging place,” Goodstal said. “It breaks our heart. It absolutely breaks our heart. I think the community, they’re not the ones at the front door that have to tell someone when they come for shelter that we don’t have a bed for you."

Joshua is hopeful that people who see this story will step up and help fill the need. Mel Trotter is hopeful for the same.

“Grand Rapids is pretty good about helping. There’s good programs out here. A lot of programs will help, give out blankets, food, stuff like that, clothing. But yeah, it can be cold at certain times,” Roach said.

Joshua says things have been especially hard for him since losing his son to suicide about a month ago. He's been applying to jobs at The Rapid and as a local dishwasher, hoping to get back on his feet again soon.

If you're struggling with homelessness or interested in giving to/volunteering with Mel Trotter Ministries, click here.

