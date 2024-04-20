Meijer Gardens fixes Summer Concert Series glitch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's full speed ahead for acquiring tickets for the 2024 Summer Concert Series at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Tickets went on sale at 9 a.m. Saturday. Complaints started being posted on social media shortly thereafter, with posters saying their memberships weren't being recognized, the line was not moving and people were being logged out before they could pay.

The problems were quickly rectified, however, according to Meijer Gardens spokesman John VanderHaagen.

"We had an extreme surge in demand of nonmembers accessing both AXS and the Meijer Gardens website," he said. "We have worked with our partners at AXS to relaunch the queue and tickets are flowing again for members only and selling extremely quickly. If you are currently in the waiting room you will receive a new link to purchase tickets. The updated process requires you to select one concert and complete checkout, after which you can repeat this process for additional concerts.”

VanderHaagen later went on to say that "issues have been resolved with a small change in the purchase flow to manage the external traffic. Members will need to select shows and check out individually, and then go back to select additional shows."

Meijer Gardens is located in northeastern Grand Rapids at 1000 E. Beltline Ave. NE.

Public sale of tickets for the series will start at 9 a.m. next Saturday, April 27.

The 2024 Summer Concert Series kicks off with a performance by Orville Peck on June 5 and wraps up with Keb' Mo' and Shawn Colvin on Sept. 16. This year's concerts were announced this week: https://www.fox17online.com/morning-mix/summer-concert-series-is-back-heres-whos-coming-to-frederik-meijer-gardens