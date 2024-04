Summer Concert Series is back! Here's who's coming to Frederik Meijer Gardens

The long-awaited Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts lineup at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is live, meaning the countdown to buy tickets has begun.

There are 33 shows on the schedule, each bringing a diverse array of internationally acclaimed artists:



Orville Peck with Durand Jones and Debbii Dawson, Wednesday, June 5: $57 presale | $60 member | $62 public

Greensky Bluegrass, Sunday, June 9: $68 presale | $71 member | $73 public

Tower of Power, Wednesday, June 12: $59 presale | $62 member | $64 public

O.A.R., Thursday, June 20: $82 presale | $85 member | $87 public

Little Feat + Los Lobos, Friday, June 21: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander, Sunday, June 23: $80 presale | $83 member | $85 public

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue with Devon Gilfillian, Monday, June 24: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Bonnie Raitt with James Hunter, Wednesday, June 26: $99 presale | $102 member | $104 public

Mat Kearney with Donovan Frankenreiter, Sunday, June 30: $54 presale | $57 member | $59 public

My Morning Jacket, Monday, July 1: $77 presale | $80 member | $82 public Amos Lee with Mikaela Davis, Wednesday, July 3: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Old Crow Medicine Show with Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Wednesday, July 10: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

Bruce Hornsby with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, July 11: $67 presale | $70 member | $72 public

The Temptations + The Four Tops, Friday, July 12: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Jason Mraz, Wednesday, July 17: $95 presale | $98 member | $100 public

The Wallflowers, Thursday, July 18: $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Warren Haynes with Grand Rapids Symphony, Monday, July 22: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Charley Crockett, Wednesday, July 24: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Il Divo, Thursday, July 25: $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public

Boyz II Men, Sunday, July 28: $130 presale | $133 member | $135 public Black Violin with Grand Rapids Symphony, Thursday, August 1: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Gin Blossoms + Toad the Wet Sprocket + Vertical Horizon, Monday, August 5: $78 presale | $81 member | $83 public

Kansas, Thursday, August 8: $79 presale | $82 member | $84 public

Andrew Bird + Amadou & Mariam, Friday, August 9: $63 presale | $66 member | $68 public

Five For Fighting, Sunday, August 11: $53 presale | $56 member | $58 public

Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Wednesday, August 14: $75 presale | $78 member | $80 public

Grace Potter, Sunday, August 18: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Fitz and The Tantrums, Thursday, August 22: $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public

Leslie Odom, Jr., Thursday, August 29: $70 presale | $73 member | $75 public

Sierra Ferrell with Meredith Axelrod, Friday, September 6: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Sunday, September 8: $65 presale | $68 member | $70 public

Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Sunday, September 15: $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public

Keb' Mo' + Shawn Colvin, Monday, September 16: $60 presale | $63 member | $65 public

Members-only pre-sale starts at 9 a.m. April 20 and saves you on ticket prices and fees. Public ticket sales start April 27 at 9 a.m. Grab tickets here.