Meet Rocco and Bleu! Grand Rapids police add 2 new K9s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) has added two new K9s to its team!

Police say Bleu and Rocco are both certified to begin work alongside their handlers at the department.

They are both mixed breeds of German shepherd and Belgian Malinois, according to GRPD. Bleu is 23 months old and specializes in detecting explosives. He replaces Jack, who retired in April. Bleu will serve alongside Officer Doug Stevens.

GRPD tells us Rocco is 18 months old and is trained to detect illicit drugs. We’re told he will succeed Aero, who will retire alongside Sgt. Tim Hoornstra in the coming weeks. Rocco will join Officer Austin Diekevers.

“K9s are an important part of police work,” says Sgt. Justin Kribs. “We appreciate the foundation’s support of these dogs to help keep our community safe.”

GRPD says the new K9s are made possible by the Grand Rapids Police Foundation.

