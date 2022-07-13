GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting July 12, an increasingly familiar problem: a loss of order and decorum.

FOX 17 spoke with Mayor Rosalynn Bliss Wednesday. She says in the past, as issues have come up in the community, typically the meetings calm after resolutions are presented.

That hasn't happened this time around. The meetings have stayed consistently disruptive, Bliss said. An issue she has always tried to avoid by reading the rules ahead of every meeting.

“I feel like the last couple months, I gave more latitude than I typically would have. Knowing there were really strong emotions, and outrage in our community,” Bliss said.

Outrage, over the death of Patrick Lyoya. Bliss says she had hoped the storm would calm some, as the officer was charged with second-degree murder, and fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

That hasn't happened. The disruptions at city meetings continue. Bliss says it's not part of her personality to rule with an iron fist, but as the disruptions continue, she has buckled down some on the rules.

“People have a right to be heard. I’ve been clear. I’ll ask you to stop. I’ll ask you to leave. And if you don’t leave, I’ll have you escorted out,” Bliss said.

Three people were arrested outside Tuesday night's meeting in the hallway outside commission chambers. One, for resisting and obstructing. The other two were arrested for resisting, obstructing, assault and battery-related charges.

“I ask individuals who are coming into the space to speak to respect others. I will always do the same,” Bliss said.

First Ward Commissioner Jon O'Connor stormed out of the meeting early, after things became contentious. He is not available to comment on the matter because he is out of town on business.

O'Connor left the meeting, only to return for an item he forgot, before leaving again.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Commissioner O'Connor. The reality is, that it’s human nature to get frustrated. Last night, we saw a commissioner get frustrated,” Bliss said.

When asked if elected officials should be held to a higher standard, Bliss agrees, yes, they should.

“At these meetings, some people who speak make very personal attacks. My expectation is even when that’s difficult to hear, that you are respectful,” Bliss said.

Future plans for more meetings that allow for dialog between the community are in the works, according to Bliss.

“We know there is a need to create spaces where we can spend more time in meaningful dialog with the community. We’re looking at having ward-specific neighborhood night out commission meetings,” Bliss said.