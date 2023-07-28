Mary Free Bed hosts 39th adaptive sports camp for kids

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Mary Free Bed hosted its Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp this week at Grand Valley State University— giving kids the chance to come together and play adaptive sports, while making lifelong friends at summer camp.

Thursday, campers got a visit from the Allendale Fire Department, which soaked campers and counselors, helping them beat the heat.

Friday marked the last day of the adaptive sports camp, designed to give kids with unique physical abilities the chance to experience summer camp, just like anyone else.

Nine-year-old Xia Dargo had fun playing adaptive dodgeball, basketball and tennis on Friday.

“We can have fun and learn how, and fun, and interact with sports,” Xia said.

But Dargo's mom had the most fun at camp— watching her son get to play. It's the family's second year attending this camp.

“In short, I love it. I love it. I love watching him here. I love when he comes here, and on his way home, he says 'mom thanks for signing me up for this camp,'” Christy Dargo said.

Camp is a special place full of love. The love for sports, and knowing that many kids don't get the chance to play on a team surrounded by people like them anywhere else, besides Mary Free Bed.

“I love that he doesn’t have to explain things to people. Sometimes that can be tiring for a little kiddo,” Christy said.

That understanding means everything. According to the Manager of Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports and Recreational Therapy Maria Besta— it means most kids don't want to leave on the last day.

“A lot of kids come to camp, very scared the first day. By the last day, their parents tell me they’re crying because they don’t want to leave," Besta said.

For Christy Dargo, having a safe place for her child to go and have fun means the world to her and her family.

“The staff here is amazing. They have a full nursing staff here, where medication, bathroom schedules, everything is taken care of, which is a huge load off a mom,” Christy said

“It’s fun and we can have fun and learn how to share kindness,” Xia said.

Around 50 children attend the camp each year from several states, including Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

It offers campers the chance to try a variety of adaptive sports, including basketball, cycling, dodgeball, handball, kayaking, lacrosse. sled hockey, softball and tennis.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube