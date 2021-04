GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting victim found Friday afternoon is expected to survive injuries to his leg.

Grand Rapids police officers responded to National Avenue SW near Butterworth St around 2 p.m. on April 9. Investigators say a 25-year-old man was shot in the leg.

Police do not have a description of the shooter. Detectives do not believe this is connected to the earlier shooting at Stuyvesant Apartments.

