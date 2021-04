GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One man is dead, and police are looking for the person who killed him.

Officers responded to the Stuyvesant Apartments on the corner of Madison Avenue and Cherry Street just before noon on Friday for a report of a shooting.

Grand Rapids Police tells FOX 17 the victim is a man in his 20's.

No suspects are in custody, and police did not provide any descriptions of the shooter.

