Man sentenced to decades in prison for Grand Rapids murder

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The man convicted of shooting and killing 42-year-old Vasant Patel in Grand Rapids last year was sentenced this week.

The shooting happened on SW Butterworth Street the night of Feb. 10, 2023, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police said Patel was shot repeatedly.

Neftali Hernandez, who was 20 at the time, was arrested and charged with open murder and felony firearm. He was found guilty March 13 of this year.

Court officials in Kent County say Hernandez was sentenced to spend 20–36 years behind bars for second-degree murder and 2 years for felony firearm, served consecutively.

